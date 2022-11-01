rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Porpla mana
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3885160Save energy sticker vector electrical plug illustration in crumpled paper texture, unplug when not in use textSave

Save energy sticker vector electrical plug illustration in crumpled paper texture, unplug when not in use text

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Poppins by Indian Type Foundry
© rawpixel

Save energy sticker vector electrical plug illustration in crumpled paper texture, unplug when not in use text

More