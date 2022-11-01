Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3885203SaveSavePng save energy sticker illustration, light switch illustration in crumpled paper texture, switch off save energy textMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicensePNGSmall PNG 741 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 1543 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 1852 x 3000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadPng save energy sticker illustration, light switch illustration in crumpled paper texture, switch off save energy textMore