rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
paeng
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3886616Magnolia poster, vintage art print (1886) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress.…Save

Magnolia poster, vintage art print (1886) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Photo

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Available in shop
© rawpixel

Magnolia poster, vintage art print (1886) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More