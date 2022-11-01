rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
paeng
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3887598Water Lilies poster, Claude Monet's famous flower (1915&ndash;1926) painting. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…Save

Water Lilies poster, Claude Monet's famous flower (1915–1926) painting. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Photo

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Available in shop
© rawpixel

Water Lilies poster, Claude Monet's famous flower (1915–1926) painting. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More