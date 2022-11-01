This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpi TIFF 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 164.84 MB