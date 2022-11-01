paengFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3888410SaveSaveLady's Costume art print (1936) by Lillian Causey. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 939 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2739 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3600 x 4600 px | 300 dpi TIFF 3600 x 4600 px | 300 dpi | 94.8 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadLady's Costume art print (1936) by Lillian Causey. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More