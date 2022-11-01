AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3888537SaveSaveCollage wallpaper vintage background, floral illustration psd in mixed media artMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpi | 235.52 MBPoster A3 JPEG 30 x 42 cm | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCollage wallpaper vintage background, floral illustration psd in mixed media artMore