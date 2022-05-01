rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Moss
Free
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3888561Alfred Stieglitz poster, vintage photography, New York from the Shelton (1935). Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…Save

Alfred Stieglitz poster, vintage photography, New York from the Shelton (1935). Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
FreeRoyalty Free Photo

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Available in shop
© rawpixel

Alfred Stieglitz poster, vintage photography, New York from the Shelton (1935). Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More