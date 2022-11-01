MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3888594SaveSaveAlice poster, William Penhallow Henderson's famous Costume Design for Alice in Wonderland (1915). Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4200 x 5250 px | 300 dpi TIFF 4200 x 5250 px | 300 dpi | 126.21 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadAlice poster, William Penhallow Henderson's famous Costume Design for Alice in Wonderland (1915). Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More