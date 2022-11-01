HeinFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3890562SaveSavePresentation template oil bubble background vector setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 238.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2071 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2958 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet fontLobster by Impallari Type/ CyrealDownload Lobster fontOrbitron by Matt McInerneyDownload Orbitron fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontPoiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPresentation template oil bubble background vector setMore