AdjimaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3893296SaveSaveCollage phone wallpaper vintage duck frame background, vector paper texture with design spaceMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 7.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2814 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadCollage phone wallpaper vintage duck frame background, vector paper texture with design spaceMore