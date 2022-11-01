rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894459Georges Seurat's Man Leaning on a Parapet (1881) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Save

Georges Seurat's Man Leaning on a Parapet (1881) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Georges Seurat's Man Leaning on a Parapet (1881) famous painting. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More