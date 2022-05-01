Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894462SaveSavePiet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1192 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3477 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5686 x 5724 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5686 x 5724 px | 300 dpi | 186.26 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPiet Mondrian's Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More