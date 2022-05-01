rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894561Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Woman in the Green Blouse (ca. 1912&ndash;1913) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art…Save

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Woman in the Green Blouse (ca. 1912–1913) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Woman in the Green Blouse (ca. 1912–1913) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More