SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3895307SaveSaveGalaxy iPhone wallpaper, mobile background, cute space vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGalaxy iPhone wallpaper, mobile background, cute space vectorMore