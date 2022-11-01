Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897151SaveSavePaul Gauguin's Still Life with Head-Shaped Vase and Japanese Woodcut (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3173 x 2497 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3173 x 2497 px | 300 dpi | 45.37 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPaul Gauguin's Still Life with Head-Shaped Vase and Japanese Woodcut (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More