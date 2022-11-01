Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897161SaveSavePaul Gauguin's Vision of the Sermon (Jacob Wrestling with the Angel) (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2536 x 2001 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2536 x 2001 px | 300 dpi | 29.07 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPaul Gauguin's Vision of the Sermon (Jacob Wrestling with the Angel) (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More