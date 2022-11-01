Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897162SaveSavePaul Gauguin's Nevermore (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 618 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3196 x 1647 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3196 x 1647 px | 300 dpi | 30.15 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPaul Gauguin's Nevermore (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More