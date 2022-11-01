TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3898972SaveSaveCafe pattern background, coffee and cake vector illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 30.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCafe pattern background, coffee and cake vector illustrationMore