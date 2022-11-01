AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3900506SaveSaveBake sale instagram template abstract background psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBake sale instagram template abstract background psdMore