AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3900539SaveSaveWatercolor sale poster template abstract background with "Sunday Sale" vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 35.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWatercolor sale poster template abstract background with "Sunday Sale" vectorMore