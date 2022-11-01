AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3900588SaveSaveWatercolor promotion poster template abstract background with "Garage Sale" vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 84.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadWatercolor promotion poster template abstract background with "Garage Sale" vectorMore