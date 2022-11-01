PinnFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3900776SaveSavePool party poster template, vector water background setMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 332.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 841 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2452 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3503 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadPool party poster template, vector water background setMore