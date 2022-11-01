PinnPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3900805SaveSaveEnvironment poster template, water background vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 283.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadEnvironment poster template, water background vector setMore