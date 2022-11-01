WanFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3901861SaveSaveSale ad template, social media post, with burning flame psd collectionMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 27.78 MBSmall 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale ad template, social media post, with burning flame psd collectionMore