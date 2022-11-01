AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3903744SaveSaveWatercolor template vector, pastel background collection with life quote & sale wordMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 200.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWatercolor template vector, pastel background collection with life quote & sale wordMore