BoomFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3904734SaveSaveMobile phone wallpaper template vector water background, good times and tan lines textMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 209.05 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 209.05 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 209.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontSaveDownloadMobile phone wallpaper template vector water background, good times and tan lines textMore