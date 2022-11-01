BoomFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3904764SaveSaveSocial media story template, psd water background, trust the timing of your life textMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.65 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.65 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :PT Sans by ParaTypeDownload PT Sans fontSaveDownloadSocial media story template, psd water background, trust the timing of your life textMore