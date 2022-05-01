MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3905083SaveSaveFranz Marc painting, vintage two cats, blue and yellow, expressionism art printMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6750 x 5400 px | 300 dpi TIFF 6750 x 5400 px | 300 dpi | 208.61 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadFranz Marc painting, vintage two cats, blue and yellow, expressionism art printMore