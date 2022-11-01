audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3905125SaveSaveResume/CV resume Word Document free template design formatMoreFreeRoyalty Free Word Document TemplateInfoView LicenseWord DOCXA4 21 x 29.7 cm | 29.69 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadResume/CV resume Word Document free template design formatMore