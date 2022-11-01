Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3905757SaveSaveNature mobile wallpaper background, fern leaves covered with frost at Buachaille Etive MorMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2248 x 3998 px | 300 dpi SaveDownloadNature mobile wallpaper background, fern leaves covered with frost at Buachaille Etive MorMore