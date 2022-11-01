MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3906165SaveSaveMushroom vintage poster wall decor, from Kunstformen der NaturMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpi TIFF 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpi | 208.62 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadMushroom vintage poster wall decor, from Kunstformen der NaturMore