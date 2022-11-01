Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3906294SaveSaveNature desktop wallpaper background, sunlight beaming through the woods of Whinlatter Forest at the Lake District in EnglandMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFF Presentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2881 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5458 x 3071 px | 300 dpi Presentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Blog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi HD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi 4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpi 5K HD TIFF 5120 x 2881 px | 300 dpi Original TIFF 5458 x 3071 px | 300 dpi | 95.95 MB SaveDownloadNature desktop wallpaper background, sunlight beaming through the woods of Whinlatter Forest at the Lake District in EnglandMore