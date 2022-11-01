MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3906988SaveSavePaul Cézanne painting, Still Life with Blue Pot impressionist wall art print decorMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9000 x 7200 px | 300 dpi TIFF 9000 x 7200 px | 300 dpi | 370.83 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadPaul Cézanne painting, Still Life with Blue Pot impressionist wall art print decorMore