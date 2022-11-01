MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3907052SaveSavePaul Cézanne painting, vintage The Card Players (Les Joueurs de cartes) wall art decor in impressionism styleMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9000 x 7200 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9000 x 7200 px | 300 dpi | 370.83 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadPaul Cézanne painting, vintage The Card Players (Les Joueurs de cartes) wall art decor in impressionism styleMore