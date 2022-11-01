rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Kappy
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3910887Butterfly logo template, beauty business, pastel creative flat graphic vector setSave

Butterfly logo template, beauty business, pastel creative flat graphic vector set

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerMuli by Vernon Adams
© rawpixel

Butterfly logo template, beauty business, pastel creative flat graphic vector set

More