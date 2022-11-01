KappyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3911132SaveSaveBeauty garden butterfly logo business, creative design vector with sloganMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 4.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadBeauty garden butterfly logo business, creative design vector with sloganMore