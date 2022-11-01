AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3913173SaveSaveSAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip screen mockup, digital device psd illustrationMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3335 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 192.69 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3335 x 5001 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadSAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip screen mockup, digital device psd illustrationMore