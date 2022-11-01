BaifernFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915810SaveSaveAesthetic social media story template, editable botanical design, no rain no flowers psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.02 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.02 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.02 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scope One by Dalton MaagDownload Scope One fontSaveDownloadAesthetic social media story template, editable botanical design, no rain no flowers psdMore