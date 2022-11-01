mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915819SaveSaveYear end sale template, editable instagram story online shopping design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.17 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadYear end sale template, editable instagram story online shopping design psdMore