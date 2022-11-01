mookFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915868SaveSaveSale Instagram story template, editable online shopping design, only this week vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.35 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale Instagram story template, editable online shopping design, only this week vectorMore