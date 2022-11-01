BaifernFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915869SaveSaveAesthetic media story template, editable botanical design, everyday is a fresh start vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.59 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.59 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scope One by Dalton MaagDownload Scope One fontSaveDownloadAesthetic media story template, editable botanical design, everyday is a fresh start vectorMore