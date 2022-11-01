mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915895SaveSaveSale Facebook cover template, editable design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.68 MBFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.68 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale Facebook cover template, editable design psdMore