BusbusFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3916460SaveSaveSale banner sticker, blank psd shopping clipartMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.22 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale banner sticker, blank psd shopping clipartMore