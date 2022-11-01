BusbusPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3916811SaveSaveSale badge sticker, blank vector shopping clipartMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 4.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Great Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontSaveDownloadSale badge sticker, blank vector shopping clipartMore