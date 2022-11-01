tonFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3922254SaveSaveCute heart icon, glitter gold, angel wings element graphic psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD IconInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 120.65 MB16 px JPEG 16 x 16 px | 300 dpi32 px JPEG 32 x 32 px | 300 dpi128 px JPEG 128 x 128 px | 300 dpi1024 px JPEG 1024 x 1024 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCute heart icon, glitter gold, angel wings element graphic psdMore