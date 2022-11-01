Antique frame mockup psd, home decor, vintage gray design More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 3202 px | 300 dpi | 192.29 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2802 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4000 x 3202 px | 300 dpi