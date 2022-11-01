paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3923657SaveSavePicture frame mockup psd, black Gothic style, home decor setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 342.57 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadPicture frame mockup psd, black Gothic style, home decor setMore