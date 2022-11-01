AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3924504SaveSaveAesthetic word sticker, holographic pastel gradient clipart vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 12.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadAesthetic word sticker, holographic pastel gradient clipart vector setMore