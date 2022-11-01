AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930081SaveSaveSpa logo template health and wellness business branding design vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontBitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontVollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSpa logo template health and wellness business branding design vector setMore